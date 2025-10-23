Dubai firefighters set Guinness World Record for fastest ascent of Burj Khalifa

Dubai Civil Defence has earned a prestigious spot in the Guinness World Records after a team of its firefighters achieved the fastest ascent of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The team conquered the tower’s 159 floors via the stairs in just 52 minutes and 30 seconds, setting a new world record for the feat. What makes the accomplishment even more impressive is that the firefighters completed the climb while wearing full firefighting gear weighing around 15 kilograms.

The record-breaking climb showcases the endurance, strength, and dedication of Dubai Civil Defence personnel, underscoring their commitment to excellence and readiness even under extreme physical challenges.

Through this achievement, Dubai Civil Defence not only demonstrated its world-class capabilities but also strengthened Dubai’s global reputation for innovation, resilience, and human achievement.