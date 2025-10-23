Court Denies Hospital Arrest for Televangelist Apollo Quiboloy

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court has denied the motion for hospital arrest filed by televangelist and Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, citing that his medical needs are adequately being met while in detention.

“The motion for hospital arrest filed by accused Apollo Quiboloy is hereby denied for lack of merit,” the court said in an order made public Thursday.

Quiboloy’s camp earlier sought permission for him to be placed under hospital arrest at either the Philippine Heart Center or The Medical City. His lawyers cited several medical conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, pulmonary tuberculosis, and recurrent pneumonia.

The 75-year-old religious leader, currently detained at the Pasig City Jail, claimed to have experienced shortness of breath, fever, and muscle pain while in custody.

However, the court based its ruling on a progress report from Pasig City Jail Superintendent Lloyd F. Gonzaga and the clinical abstract provided by Quiboloy’s attending physician at the Pasig City General Hospital. The report showed that his vital signs had stabilized as of September 24, and he had been cleared for discharge by the hospital’s pulmonary, cardiology, and nephrology services on September 25 and 26.

“The records clearly establish that his medical needs are being adequately and consistently attended to while in the custody of the Pasig City Jail,” the court said, noting that Quiboloy continues to receive proper medical care under the supervision of competent health professionals.

Quiboloy and four KJC members are currently facing charges of qualified human trafficking before the Pasig RTC.

The televangelist, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, has been in custody since earlier this year following multiple warrants issued for his arrest.