Abu Dhabi police recover Dh140 million from online fraud

The Abu Dhabi Police have successfully recovered Dh140 million obtained through online fraud and returned the amount to its rightful owners over the past two years. Authorities said they have handled 15,642 cybercrime cases, reflecting the growing complexity of digital threats in the emirate.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by senior officials, including Brigadier Rashid Khalaf Al Dhaheri, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, and Colonel Saif Ali Al Jabri, Deputy Director of the Community Police Department.

During the event, police launched a new edition of the “Be Careful” campaign, an initiative aimed at raising public awareness about the latest forms of cybercrime. The campaign supports the National Cybersecurity Strategy through educational programs that help residents recognize online scams and build trust in government e-services.

The campaign focuses on nine major types of cyber fraud, including phone scams, fake links, remote access software risks, premium number or vehicle deposit scams, fake job offers, suspicious friend requests on social media, misleading advertisements, fraudulent property deals, and investment scams.

Authorities stressed that this proactive approach seeks to enhance community security, promote preventive vigilance, and empower the public to safeguard themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.