Abu Dhabi Court Orders Man to Pay Dh10,000 Compensation for Assault

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a woman he assaulted, after ruling that she suffered both physical injuries and emotional distress as a result of the attack.

Court documents showed that the woman endured material damage from her injuries and moral harm, including feelings of sadness, distress, and emotional pain.

She had initially filed a civil lawsuit demanding Dh250,000 in damages, along with coverage of legal fees and court expenses. The case was based on an earlier criminal ruling in which the defendant was found guilty of assault.

In its judgment, the court cited Article 282 of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which states that any person who causes harm to another—regardless of intent or capacity—is obliged to provide compensation.

The court said the prior criminal ruling had already established the man’s responsibility for the assault and the resulting harm. It added that Dh10,000 was a fair and sufficient amount to compensate the victim for both her material losses and emotional suffering.

