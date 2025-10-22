Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sharjah cancels decade-old traffic fines benefiting hundreds

Sharjah authorities have begun cancelling traffic fines that are over 10 years old, clearing more than 7,000 fines and benefiting 284 individuals so far.

The initiative, implemented by Sharjah Police, reflects the government’s commitment to promoting community stability and fairness.

It is being carried out in accordance with the Executive Council’s decision, which stipulates a fee of Dh1,000 per cancellation request.

However, certain humanitarian and special cases are exempted from the fee, including cases involving the death of the vehicle owner, residents who have left the country for over 10 consecutive years, and abandoned vehicles with untraceable owners.

Eligible applicants can process their requests at Sharjah’s traffic and licensing service centers.

Sharjah Police also reminded motorists to adhere to traffic rules to ensure public safety and maintain road discipline.

The Executive Council’s decision further outlines incentives for prompt payment of fines: a 35 percent discount for payments made within 60 days, covering fines, impoundment, and storage fees, and a 25 percent discount for payments made within one year, applicable to fines only.

Authorities are urging the public to take advantage of these measures to strengthen compliance, enhance road safety, and reinforce confidence in Sharjah’s traffic management systems.

