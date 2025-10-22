Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Philippine Consulate in Dubai to launch card payment system for consular services

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

(L-R) Vice Consul Jim Jimeno, Vice Consul Paola Ebora, Vice Consul Aleah Gica, and Consul General Marford Angeles from PCG Dubai; Group Head of Business Banking Hamad Zayed, Sr. Relationship Manager Roshan Lean, and Head of Trade Finance & Cash Management Shailender Kidambi from Emirates NBD

Overseas Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will soon enjoy faster and more convenient transactions as the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai prepares to roll out a card payment system for all consular services.

The new Point-of-Sale (POS) system will allow clients to pay for services such as passport applications, civil registry, notarial services, and document authentication using debit or credit cards and digital wallets.

The announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Consulate and Emirates NBD on Wednesday, Oct. 22, led by Philippine Consul General Marford Angeles and Hamad Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD.

Consul General Angeles said the initiative is part of the consulate’s long-term goal to modernize operations and improve service efficiency for the more than 10,000 transactions processed monthly.

“This is part of our long-term effort to modernize our operations and enhance client convenience,” Angeles said. “We want our kababayans to experience the same security and convenience that technology provides, consistent with the President’s directive for efficient, technology-driven public service.”

WhatsApp Image 2025 10 22 at 17.13.39

Faster and more convenient transactions

According to Angeles, the system is expected to shorten processing time by up to 40%, helping reduce queues and improving the overall experience for clients.

“Before, clients who didn’t have cash had to leave the premises to withdraw money and line up again. With the new card payment system, they can complete the process right away,” he explained.

Angeles assured the public that the system is secure and compliant with both Philippine and UAE laws, noting that all transactions are encrypted and processed through PCI DSS-certified channels.

“The consulate does not store any cardholder information, and every payment generates an official electronic receipt for complete traceability and protection,” he said, adding that Emirates NBD’s strong reputation and compliance standards further ensure data security.

WhatsApp Image 2025 10 22 at 17.13.38 2

Payment options and fees

The POS terminals will accept all major debit and credit cards as well as popular mobile payment options, with no preset minimum or maximum limits—payments will depend on the card or account balance.

Cash payments will still be accepted for those who prefer them. A minimal processing fee of 0.75% will apply for local standard and premium card payments, following local banking standards.

The card payment system is set to launch at the Consulate in the coming weeks, making it the first among Philippine posts in the region to implement a card payment system for consular transactions.

WhatsApp Image 2025 10 22 at 17.13.37

Supporting Dubai’s digital vision

The initiative also supports Dubai’s digital transformation agenda and the Philippine government’s push for public service modernization, reflecting the consulate’s commitment to innovation and convenience for overseas Filipinos.

“We want Filipinos in Dubai to experience the same seamless digital services that the city is known for,” Angeles said. “This partnership reflects our dedication to providing secure, efficient, and modern services for our community.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1226652636

20-Year-Old Emirati Killed, Four Injured in Fujairah Road Collision

4 hours ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai Court Fines Couple Dh16,000 for Mutual Assault After Domestic Dispute

4 hours ago
568604609 1330445095788665 2548500855017097564 n

PH Army Removes Rep. Kiko Barzaga from Reserve Force Over ‘Seditious’ Remarks

4 hours ago
571009036 1192253996363093 338563458785062810 n

ICI to Livestream Flood Control Probe, Faces Criticism Over Delayed Transparency

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button