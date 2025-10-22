Philippine Consulate in Dubai to launch card payment system for consular services

Overseas Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will soon enjoy faster and more convenient transactions as the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai prepares to roll out a card payment system for all consular services.

The new Point-of-Sale (POS) system will allow clients to pay for services such as passport applications, civil registry, notarial services, and document authentication using debit or credit cards and digital wallets.

The announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Consulate and Emirates NBD on Wednesday, Oct. 22, led by Philippine Consul General Marford Angeles and Hamad Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD.

Consul General Angeles said the initiative is part of the consulate’s long-term goal to modernize operations and improve service efficiency for the more than 10,000 transactions processed monthly.

“This is part of our long-term effort to modernize our operations and enhance client convenience,” Angeles said. “We want our kababayans to experience the same security and convenience that technology provides, consistent with the President’s directive for efficient, technology-driven public service.”

Faster and more convenient transactions

According to Angeles, the system is expected to shorten processing time by up to 40%, helping reduce queues and improving the overall experience for clients.

“Before, clients who didn’t have cash had to leave the premises to withdraw money and line up again. With the new card payment system, they can complete the process right away,” he explained.

Angeles assured the public that the system is secure and compliant with both Philippine and UAE laws, noting that all transactions are encrypted and processed through PCI DSS-certified channels.

“The consulate does not store any cardholder information, and every payment generates an official electronic receipt for complete traceability and protection,” he said, adding that Emirates NBD’s strong reputation and compliance standards further ensure data security.

Payment options and fees

The POS terminals will accept all major debit and credit cards as well as popular mobile payment options, with no preset minimum or maximum limits—payments will depend on the card or account balance.

Cash payments will still be accepted for those who prefer them. A minimal processing fee of 0.75% will apply for local standard and premium card payments, following local banking standards.

The card payment system is set to launch at the Consulate in the coming weeks, making it the first among Philippine posts in the region to implement a card payment system for consular transactions.

Supporting Dubai’s digital vision

The initiative also supports Dubai’s digital transformation agenda and the Philippine government’s push for public service modernization, reflecting the consulate’s commitment to innovation and convenience for overseas Filipinos.

“We want Filipinos in Dubai to experience the same seamless digital services that the city is known for,” Angeles said. “This partnership reflects our dedication to providing secure, efficient, and modern services for our community.”