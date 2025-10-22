Latest NewsNews

PH Army Removes Rep. Kiko Barzaga from Reserve Force Over ‘Seditious’ Remarks

The Philippine Army has delisted Cavite Rep. Kiko Barzaga from its reserve force following remarks deemed to incite sedition, the military confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The Army said the delisting took effect on Sept. 21 after Barzaga posted on social media a photo of himself in military uniform, accompanied by a caption suggesting that uniformed personnel would join an anti-government protest in September.

“Such statements endanger the Armed Forces’ position as a non-partisan organization,” the Army said in a statement.

It added that Barzaga “loses his status as a member of the AFP Reserve Force and is no longer authorized to wear the military uniform under any circumstance moving forward.” The lawmaker is also barred from future commission into either the Regular or Reserve Force of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Barzaga, for his part, attributed the move to his differences in foreign policy views with Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro.

