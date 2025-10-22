Palace Dismisses ICI Complaint Linking First Lady to Flood Control Probe as ‘Fishing Expedition’

Malacañang has downplayed a “letter of sentiment” filed before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) that sought to link First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to former special envoy to China for trade Maynard Ngu, calling the move baseless and irrelevant to the commission’s flood control investigation.

In a Palace briefing on Wednesday, Oct. 22, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the letter, submitted by a private citizen identified as John Santander, bore no connection to the ICI’s ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Castro described the document as “hearsay” and a possible “fishing expedition,” adding that it contained no evidence of wrongdoing. “Para siyang isang nuisance candidate, na parang binigyan ng pera para bumili ng suka at isinabay ang pagbibigay ng letter of sentiment para dalhin sa ICI,” she said.

She emphasized that the ICI’s mandate is limited to infrastructure-related issues, and the complaint did not contain any allegation linking the First Lady to such anomalies. “Wala po tayong makitang anuman na allegation patungkol sa maanomalyang flood control projects na mag-uugnay sa Unang Ginang,” Castro added.

The Palace official also questioned the credibility of the complainant, saying there was no sign that the sender had firsthand knowledge of the claims.

Castro said the First Lady would not issue a statement on the matter, dismissing the allegations as hearsay. “Ang unang-unang sabi ng First Lady ay hindi niya ito bibigyan ng pansin dahil ito po ay hearsay evidence. Alam po natin na ang First Lady ay abogado din po,” she said.

While noting that the public is encouraged to provide information to the ICI on possible corruption in infrastructure projects, Castro stressed that such submissions must be factual and evidence-based, not speculative “fishing expeditions.”