OFW Serbisyo Caravan returns to Dubai this November; pre-registration required

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), through the Migrant Workers Office–Dubai and Northern Emirates (MWO-Dubai), is once again bringing government services closer to overseas Filipinos as it holds the second leg of the Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan.

Scheduled for Nov. 15 and 16, 2025, at Hall 3 of the Dubai World Trade Center, the caravan will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The two-day event follows overwhelming demand for the first Serbisyo Caravan in August and continues to offer one-stop access to government services for OFWs in the UAE.

Participating agencies include the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG-Dubai), MWO-Dubai, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG Fund, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC), LandBank of the Philippines (LBP), and the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

Among the available services are passport renewal, contract verification, OWWA membership and e-card issuance, SSS and Pag-IBIG transactions, PhilHealth registration, PSA document requests, counseling from DSWD, and free legal consultations from PAO.

Pre-registration required

MWO-Dubai reminds the public that only pre-registered and confirmed participants will be allowed entry during the caravan. Strictly no walk-ins will be entertained.

OFWs who wish to avail themselves of services from MWO-Dubai, such as contract verification, assistance to nationals, OWWA, SSS, and Pag-IBIG, must register through this link: bit.ly/SerbisyoCaravan-Leg2.

This registration form is open to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) holding valid employment visas from Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, or Fujairah, or those with documents indicating a work address in any of these emirates.

For services offered by other participating agencies, registrants are advised to use the appropriate forms listed below:

Philippine Consulate General – Dubai: https://dubaipcg.dfa.gov.ph/consular-services-based-in-dubai-appointment-portal

The “Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan” reaffirms the DMW’s commitment to ensuring accessible, coordinated, and efficient public service for overseas Filipinos, celebrating them as the nation’s modern-day heroes.