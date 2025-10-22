ICI to Livestream Flood Control Probe, Faces Criticism Over Delayed Transparency

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) announced on Wednesday that it will lift its closed-door policy and begin livestreaming its investigation into alleged irregularities in multi-billion-peso flood control projects starting next week.

“We are only 39 days old, we only have three lawyers. But we will try our best to conduct a full-blast investigation of all this fraud,” ICI chairperson Andres Bernal Reyes Jr. said during a joint Senate hearing, adding that the commission is still setting up the technical capacity to stream proceedings.

Initially, the ICI conducted its hearings privately to avoid a “trial by publicity,” according to spokesperson Brian Hosaka. But after mounting calls from legislators and civil society for greater transparency, the panel decided to make its sessions public.

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc criticized the commission for acting too late, claiming the livestream decision was forced by public outrage. “It shows that their earlier explanation that they do not want a trial by publicity has no basis,” the bloc said in a statement. Members also questioned why, after weeks of inquiry, the ICI had yet to identify any government officials linked to the alleged flood control anomalies.

Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendaña welcomed the livestreaming move but urged the release of recordings from earlier hearings, saying, “Dapat full transparency, hindi pwedeng selective.” He also pushed for accountability measures and the passage of the proposed Open Bicam and Open Infra Bill.

Makati Business Club executive director Rafael “Apa” Ongpin supported public access to hearings but said the ICI should retain authority to hold confidential sessions to protect due process. “We cannot turn this into a public shaming exercise,” Ongpin noted.

Meanwhile, ICI member Rogelio “Babes” Singson called for expanded powers for the commission, citing Hong Kong’s ICAC and Singapore’s CPIB as models. Senate President Vicente Sotto III has already filed a bill to strengthen the ICI, giving it authority to file cases, recommend witness protection, and request freeze orders on suspicious assets.

Ongpin also proposed granting the ICI the power to declare contempt and ensure fiscal autonomy and tenure protection for its members, saying true independence would require appointments approved beyond the Palace’s discretion.