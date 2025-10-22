Hungary lauds Filipino workers for quality service, growing presence

The Hungarian government has commended the growing number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the country, expressing satisfaction with their professionalism and quality of work following the easing of restrictions on migrant labor.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said on Tuesday that Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac recently met with Hungarian officials in Budapest, who acknowledged the sharp increase in Filipino workers since the launch of Hungary’s Guest Worker Program earlier this year.

According to the DMW, the number of OFWs in Hungary has risen to around 14,000, a significant jump from just 800 in 2022.

“We made a good decision because of the high quality of services that Filipinos provide and their proven record as law-abiding people,” Hungarian Interior Minister Sándor Pintér said during the Philippine delegation’s visit.

Other senior officials from Hungary’s Ministry of Interior also praised the “positive contributions” of Filipino workers, highlighting their role in strengthening the country’s workforce and cultural diversity.