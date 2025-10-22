Fire hits DPWH building in Quezon City

A fire broke out at a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) building in Quezon City on Wednesday, without affecting any document related to alleged flood control anomalies.

The Bureau of Fire Protection–National Capital Region said the fire was reported at 12:39 p.m. and reached the third alarm at 12:56 p.m. The blaze occurred at the Bureau of Research and Standards (BRS) building along NIA Road in Barangay Pinyahan.

At least 10 fire trucks responded to the scene. Authorities have yet to provide information on possible casualties and the extent of the damage.

In a statement, the DPWH said “no documents related to the ongoing investigation into the flood control anomalies were in the Bureau of Research and Standards (BRS) building that caught fire.”

The agency added that the BRS is responsible for researching, testing, and formulating policies for government infrastructure projects.

The DPWH said the fire started from a computer that reportedly exploded.

The incident comes as authorities continue to investigate DPWH-implemented flood control projects in Quezon City and other areas in the country.