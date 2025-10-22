Dubai Court Fines Couple Dh16,000 for Mutual Assault After Domestic Dispute

A Dubai court has fined a man and his wife Dh8,000 each after finding them both guilty of assaulting one another during a violent altercation that began as a domestic dispute.

The Misdemeanours and Violations Court issued the ruling, concluding a case that attracted attention for its unusual exchange of accusations and counterclaims, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

Court documents show that the incident took place in March, when a housemaid reported to police that her employer, an Arab woman, had been attacked by her husband in their Al Barsha home. The maid claimed the man struck his wife with a palm branch during an argument and seized her phone to stop her from calling for help.

The husband reportedly told the maid to take their child into another room as the argument escalated. The wife later left the house and allegedly smashed the windshield and bodywork of her husband’s luxury car in retaliation.

A police officer testified that the husband denied attacking his wife, insisting he acted in self-defence and that the dispute began over delayed payments for a car he had rented for her. He claimed she deliberately damaged his vehicle, causing losses estimated at Dh45,000.

The wife, however, maintained that her husband assaulted her and took her phone to prevent her from reporting the incident. She added that she had filed a prior complaint against him and refused reconciliation.

A forensic report confirmed abrasions and bruises on both parties, supporting evidence of a mutual assault.

The court found both spouses guilty and fined them Dh8,000 each, concluding that each had participated in the physical altercation.