Ajman introduces smart speed-limiter system for taxis and limousines

Ajman is taking a major step toward safer roads with the launch of an advanced smart speed-limiter system for taxis and limousines, the first initiative of its kind in the UAE.

The Ajman Transport Authority has started installing dynamic devices that automatically adjust vehicle speeds based on local speed limits. Linked to GPS and a smart mapping platform, the system regulates speeds in real time and continuously sends data to a central command center, ensuring vehicles comply with safe limits across different zones.

The initiative aims to reduce risky driving behavior and enhance passenger safety, representing a key milestone in Ajman’s strategy to leverage technology for more efficient and secure transportation.

The rollout is being implemented in phases, with continuous monitoring to evaluate performance and ensure long-term success on the emirate’s roads.