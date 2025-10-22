Latest NewsNews

20-Year-Old Emirati Killed, Four Injured in Fujairah Road Collision

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A 20-year-old Emirati man was killed and four others sustained minor injuries following a collision between two vehicles on Ghub Internal Road on Sunday evening, Fujairah Police confirmed.

Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the accident occurred when one of the vehicles entered the main road without ensuring it was clear, resulting in the fatal crash. The young passenger died at the scene, while the injured were taken to Dibba Hospital for treatment. The deceased’s body was moved to the hospital morgue.

Patrol units and the National Ambulance responded promptly after receiving the report. Authorities have launched an investigation to complete all necessary legal procedures.

Fujairah Police urged drivers to remain vigilant, particularly on internal roads that experience higher traffic during evenings and weekends.

Colonel Al Dhanhani reminded motorists to observe speed limits, avoid distractions, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles. He stressed that many serious accidents in the emirate are caused by reckless driving, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to traffic rules to safeguard lives, especially among young drivers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 509557490

Dubai Court Fines Couple Dh16,000 for Mutual Assault After Domestic Dispute

1 hour ago
568604609 1330445095788665 2548500855017097564 n

PH Army Removes Rep. Kiko Barzaga from Reserve Force Over ‘Seditious’ Remarks

2 hours ago
571009036 1192253996363093 338563458785062810 n

ICI to Livestream Flood Control Probe, Faces Criticism Over Delayed Transparency

2 hours ago
566249701 1223907006452418 4300294397168714772 n

Palace Dismisses ICI Complaint Linking First Lady to Flood Control Probe as ‘Fishing Expedition’

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button