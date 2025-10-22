20-Year-Old Emirati Killed, Four Injured in Fujairah Road Collision

A 20-year-old Emirati man was killed and four others sustained minor injuries following a collision between two vehicles on Ghub Internal Road on Sunday evening, Fujairah Police confirmed.

Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the accident occurred when one of the vehicles entered the main road without ensuring it was clear, resulting in the fatal crash. The young passenger died at the scene, while the injured were taken to Dibba Hospital for treatment. The deceased’s body was moved to the hospital morgue.

Patrol units and the National Ambulance responded promptly after receiving the report. Authorities have launched an investigation to complete all necessary legal procedures.

Fujairah Police urged drivers to remain vigilant, particularly on internal roads that experience higher traffic during evenings and weekends.

Colonel Al Dhanhani reminded motorists to observe speed limits, avoid distractions, and maintain a safe distance between vehicles. He stressed that many serious accidents in the emirate are caused by reckless driving, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to traffic rules to safeguard lives, especially among young drivers.