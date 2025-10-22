20-year-old Emirati dies in Fujairah road collision

A 20-year-old Emirati man was killed, while four others sustained minor injuries in a collision between two vehicles on Ghub Internal Road on Sunday evening, Fujairah Police confirmed.

Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, said the crash occurred when one of the vehicles entered the main road without ensuring it was clear, leading to the fatal collision.

The passenger died at the scene, while the four injured individuals were taken to Dibba Hospital for treatment.

Patrol units and the National Ambulance immediately responded to the scene after receiving the report. The deceased was transferred to the hospital morgue.

Authorities have taken over the case to complete all necessary legal procedures.

Fujairah Police urged motorists to drive cautiously, particularly on internal roads that experience heavier traffic during evenings and weekends.

Drivers are reminded to:

• Follow speed limits

• Avoid distractions such as phone use

• Refrain from conversations that divert attention

• Avoid sudden lane changes or improper overtaking

• Ensure the road is clear before changing lanes

• Maintain a safe distance between vehicles

Colonel Al Dhanhani emphasized that many serious accidents in the emirate stem from reckless driving, underscoring the importance of adhering to traffic regulations to safeguard lives—especially those of young drivers.