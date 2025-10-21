UAE Court Orders Man to Repay Dh621,127 After Defaulting on Islamic Murabaha Loan

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has directed a man to pay Dh621,127 to a local bank after he defaulted on an Islamic Murabaha loan and failed to transfer his salary as required under the financing terms, according to a report by Emarat Al Youm.

Court filings show that the bank sued the borrower for Dh622,333 in unpaid debt plus interest, fees, and expenses. The bank claimed the man received Murabaha-based financing but stopped making payments, leading to a significant outstanding balance. The claim was backed by account statements, banking records, and a report from a court-appointed expert.

The expert confirmed that the defendant had taken out financing worth Dh550,000, with agreed profits of Dh71,346, to be paid over 48 monthly installments. However, he breached the Murabaha contract by failing to transfer his salary and making only Dh1,333 in repayments. After deducting the minimal payments and adding insurance and profit charges, the expert calculated the remaining amount due at Dh621,127.

The court ruled that the man presented no valid evidence or legal defence to dispute the bank’s claim. As a result, it declared all remaining installments immediately due and ordered the defendant to pay Dh621,127 plus 5 percent annual interest for delayed payment, in addition to legal fees, expert costs, and lawyer expenses.