Palace: Up to Ombudsman to investigate VP Sara Duterte’s confidential fund use

Malacañang said the investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s use of confidential funds from 2022 to 2023 falls under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Ombudsman.

“It’s in the hands of the Office of the Ombudsman,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro told reporters when asked about calls to probe the issue.

Opposition coalition Tindig Pilipinas earlier urged Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla to look into Duterte’s reported use of ₱625 million in confidential funds during her tenure at the Office of the Vice President (OVP) from 2022 to 2023.

The Vice President was impeached by the House of Representatives in February over allegations of misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds and for allegedly threatening to kill President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., among other charges.

A separate House good government and public accountability committee investigation revealed questionable liquidation records from the OVP, including acknowledgement receipts with wrong dates, unverified signatories, and unreadable entries.

Duterte has denied the allegations, insisting that the use of funds was aboveboard.

In July, the Supreme Court invalidated the impeachment case, ruling that it violated the one-year bar rule and due process.

Ombudsman Remulla said the House committee’s findings serve as “useful information” for any future investigation. He added that his office would act accordingly once it receives the formal complaint.