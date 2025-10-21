MoHESR reviews over 2,500 education ads to ensure compliance and protect students

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has reviewed more than 2,500 digital advertisements from 118 educational and training institutions between June and early September 2025 as part of its proactive, technology-driven monitoring framework.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the quality of higher, vocational, and applied education programs across the UAE and to protect students from misleading or non-compliant advertising practices.

According to MoHESR, most promotional materials adhered to regulatory standards. However, 20 non-compliant advertisements were blocked before publication.

From early 2025 to September, the Ministry also conducted 67 inspection visits to assess program quality and ensure institutions’ compliance with existing regulations.

Taif Mohamed Alamiri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector, said that strengthening the Ministry’s regulatory framework demonstrates the UAE’s national commitment to maintaining high standards in education and professional training.

“We ensure proactive and continuous monitoring through digital tools, stakeholder feedback, and field visits. These efforts reinforce public trust in the academic and professional standards of UAE-based higher education institutions,” Alamiri said.

She added that the Ministry’s supervisory role goes beyond technical oversight, emphasizing collaboration with federal and local authorities, as well as educational institutions, to ensure effective governance and student protection.

MoHESR urged students and parents to verify that institutions are licensed and their programs accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) before enrolling. Verification can be done through the Ministry’s website (www.mohesr.gov.ae) or by contacting the Customer Happiness Centre at 800511.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting students and maintaining the quality of education across the UAE.