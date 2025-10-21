MoHESR Reviews 2,500 Education Ads, Blocks 20 Non-Compliant Campaigns

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has reviewed over 2,500 digital advertisements from 118 educational and training institutions between June and early September 2025, as part of its proactive, technology-driven monitoring initiative.

The review aims to ensure that promotional materials for higher, vocational, and applied education programmes comply with national standards and protect students from misleading or unlicensed advertising practices.

According to the Ministry, most advertisements adhered to the regulations. However, 20 non-compliant campaigns were blocked before publication. Between early 2025 and September, MoHESR also conducted 67 inspection visits to evaluate programme quality and institutional compliance.

Taif Mohamed Alamiri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector, said that enhancing regulatory frameworks underscores the UAE’s commitment to maintaining high educational standards. She emphasized that digital monitoring, stakeholder feedback, and field inspections help sustain public confidence in accredited institutions.

The Ministry reminded students and parents to verify an institution’s licensing and programme accreditation through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) via its website or Customer Happiness Centre at 800511. It reaffirmed that protecting students and ensuring quality education remain its top priorities.