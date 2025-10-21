Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunction on Emirates Road

Dubai Police traffic patrols swiftly rescued a female driver after her vehicle’s cruise control malfunctioned while she was traveling on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi.

Specialized police teams arrived within minutes of receiving the alert, successfully preventing what could have been a major traffic accident involving the driver and other motorists.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the operations room received a report about a driver who was unable to control her car’s speed due to a faulty cruise control system. The vehicle reportedly continued moving without responding to the accelerator or brakes.

He said police patrols were immediately deployed and located the vehicle.

“They coordinated a careful escort while guiding the driver through phone calls and direct instructions, advising her on the necessary steps to ensure her safety and that of others,” Bin Suwaidan said.

The traffic teams secured the area by creating a safety corridor ahead of and behind the vehicle, clearing other cars from the path to avoid collisions. “Thanks to their effective coordination, the driver was able to steer the car safely to the side of the road,” he added.

Bin Suwaidan reminded motorists to stay calm and avoid panicking in case of a cruise control malfunction. He advised drivers to fasten their seatbelts, switch on hazard lights and headlights, and immediately contact Dubai Police through the emergency number (999).

He also recommended shifting the transmission to neutral (N), turning off and restarting the engine, and applying steady pressure on the brakes if the issue persists. If that fails, drivers should gently release the handbrake while maintaining control of the steering wheel. As a last resort, alternating between neutral (N) and drive (D) may help regain control before safely pulling over.

Bin Suwaidan urged all motorists to perform regular vehicle maintenance, particularly checking brakes and cruise control systems, stressing that awareness and preventive care are vital in avoiding dangerous situations.

He concluded by emphasizing that road safety begins with preparedness and proper response during emergencies, noting that “making the right decision at the right time can save lives.”