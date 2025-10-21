Dubai Court Upholds Jail Sentence, Fine in Dh10,000 Job Scam Case

The Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court’s ruling sentencing an Asian woman to one month in prison and fining her Dh3,000 for her role in a fraudulent job offer that scammed another woman out of Dh10,000.

The case began when an African woman filed a complaint, alleging she was deceived by a man posing as a company director who promised her a job in exchange for payment. She paid Dh4,000 in cash and later transferred Dh3,000 to his account, with the remaining balance deposited into the second defendant’s account at his direction.

Police investigations found that the man was a con artist who exploited the complainant’s search for employment. The second defendant, who received part of the stolen money, denied any wrongdoing, claiming she only accepted the funds on his behalf.

However, the court found her complicit in the scam, affirming the lower court’s decision to impose a one-month prison term and a Dh3,000 fine.