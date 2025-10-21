DOT Launches First Muslim-Friendly Travelogue of the Philippines

Metro Manila, Philippines – The Department of Tourism on Tuesday launched the first-ever Muslim-Friendly Travelogue of the Philippines, a three-volume publication that highlights the country’s growing commitment to inclusivity, interfaith understanding, and global competitiveness in tourism.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar led the launch, describing the travelogue as a milestone in the Philippines’ emergence as one of Asia’s rising Muslim-friendly destinations — a step aligned with the administration’s ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ vision of unity through diversity.

“The Muslim-Friendly Travelogue of the Philippines embodies this vision,” Frasco said.

“It is both a guide and a roadmap for welcoming the world with respect, warmth, and understanding. Tourism is not just about leisure or travel — it is a vehicle for unity, understanding, and national pride,” she added.

Promoting Muslim-Friendly Tourism

Abubakar, who heads the DOT’s Office of Special Concerns, said the travelogue marks another milestone in the agency’s Muslim-friendly tourism program. The initiative has seen a string of firsts under Frasco’s leadership, including the recognition of AirAsia Philippines as the country’s first Muslim-friendly airline and a memorandum of understanding with Robinsons Hotels and Resorts to convert all its signature properties into Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishments.

The Philippines also climbed the Global Muslim Travel Index 2025 and earned recognition as both an Emerging and Rising Muslim-Friendly Destination. Megaworld Hotels and Resorts was named “Muslim-Friendly Hotel Chain of the Year” by CrescentRating, a global halal travel authority.

“Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco’s administration is one that is full of firsts. And now, beyond titles and recognition, the Department of Tourism is unveiling something more tangible: the first-ever Muslim-Friendly Travelogue of the Philippines,” she said.

The three-volume set — ‘Islamic Heritage and History’, ‘Muslim-Friendly Travel’, and ‘Culinary Journeys’ — was developed to promote awareness of Filipino Islamic culture through heritage, destinations, and gastronomy.

“I will not be making this long,” Abubakar added. “But this effort will not be possible without the strategic vision of our very own Halal Champion, Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco; the patience and rigor of our consultants, Dr. Karen and Vince of New Perspective Media; and the bountiful insights of our resource persons from the Philippine Halal Industry.”

Pushing for Inclusive Growth

Frasco thanked ambassadors, industry leaders, and private sector partners for supporting the DOT’s push for inclusive and sustainable tourism.

Frasco also outlined ongoing initiatives to expand Muslim-friendly tourism nationwide, including the accreditation of Muslim-friendly hotels and resorts, halal infrastructure projects in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, the establishment of the Marhaba Muslim-Friendly Cove in Boracay, and the Salam Halal Tourism and Trade Expo.

“All of these efforts ensure that tourism translates to employment, entrepreneurship, and dignity for our people — particularly in Mindanao, where inclusive development is both an economic and peacebuilding opportunity,” she said. “Mindanao is a land of promise — and the time to fulfill that promise is now. They have the destinations, the history, the heritage; they await the opportunity to be given an equal chance at tourism development.”

The ‘Muslim-Friendly Travelogue of the Philippines’ also carries a message from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who praised the DOT for promoting inclusive tourism.

“The Travelogue on Muslim-Friendly Tourism presents our country as a destination of natural beauty, a sanctuary of respect, and a representation of shared humanity,” the president said. “Let this initiative remind us to weave stronger bonds among our communities, foster mutual respect among cultures, and make the Philippines a beacon of inclusion to the rest of the world.”

Partnership With New Perspective Media

The travelogue was developed in partnership with New Perspective Marketing International Inc. (NPMI), the Philippine arm of Dubai-based New Perspective Media Group, publisher of *The Filipino Times*, the largest Filipino newspaper in the Middle East.

NPMI served as consulting partner for production, content creation, and printing, working closely with the DOT to conceptualize and deliver the three-volume set.

“This effort will not be possible without the patience and rigor of our consultants, Dr. Karen and Vince of New Perspective Media,” Abubakar said.

Frasco echoed her thanks, saying, “Our friends from the private sector are partners from New Perspective Media Corporation — CEO Dr. Karen Remo, as well as COO Vince Ang and the rest of your team.”

Both officials said the collaboration reflects the synergy between public vision and private creativity, ensuring that the Philippines’ story of faith, hospitality, and unity reaches the global stage through a Muslim-friendly lens.