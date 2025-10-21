DMW, OWWA rescue daughter of OFW from abuse in Pangasinan

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have extended care and assistance to the daughter of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Italy who was reportedly abused in Pangasinan.

The swift action came in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure the protection and welfare of OFWs and their families.

During the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – OFW Serbisyo Caravan and Alagang OWWA Caravan held recently in Milan, the girl’s father sought help from DMW officials after learning that his 20-year-old daughter, who has a mental disability, was being mistreated in their hometown.

DMW Assistant Secretaries Jerome A. Alcantara and Venecio Legazpi, together with DMW Regional Office 1 Director Christian Rey Sison, immediately tracked down the victim’s location in Pangasinan. The suspect was arrested and is now detained, facing criminal charges before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Urdaneta.

The DMW Regional Office 1 also hired a lawyer to expedite the case and is considering the use of a judicial affidavit to spare the victim from testifying in court due to her condition. Financial assistance was also provided under the AKSYON Fund.

To help secure her future, OWWA will grant the young woman a scholarship to continue her education, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will provide psychological services for her recovery.

DMW officials also spoke via video call with the victim’s father in Milan to inform him about the support being extended to his daughter.

According to the DMW, the intervention reflects President Marcos’s compassion and commitment to safeguard the welfare of OFWs and their families left behind in the Philippines.