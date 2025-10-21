Latest NewsNews

DMW, India Strengthen Cooperation on Labor Migration and Skills Development

Staff Report

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed an Indian delegation led by Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary for India’s Labor Migration Study Visit to the Philippines on October 21, 2025, at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong City.

The visit aimed to enhance cooperation between the Philippines and India in promoting fair, safe, and ethical labor migration. DMW Officer-in-Charge Secretary Bernard P. Olalia reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upholding the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) through stronger international partnerships.

“By fostering collaboration and sharing best practices, we ensure that our migrant workers are protected and empowered wherever they are in the world,” Olalia said.

Minister Chaudhary emphasized the value of investing in human capital, particularly in youth skills development, as a vital component of national progress. He also praised Filipino and Indian workers for their professionalism, adaptability, and contribution to the global labor market.

During the meeting, DMW officials presented policies and programs on ethical recruitment, worker upskilling, market development, and bilateral labor agreements. The exchange highlighted both nations’ shared vision of advancing well-governed labor migration that safeguards and uplifts the lives of migrant workers and their families.

