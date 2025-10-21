Advocate urges probe into alleged links between First Lady Marcos and businessman Maynard Ngu

A cultural and peace advocate has asked the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to investigate the alleged connection between First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Maynard Ngu, the tech businessman behind Cherry Mobile, who has been mentioned in the ongoing flood-control controversy.

Advocate John Santander personally went to the ICI headquarters on Tuesday to submit a letter of sentiment addressed to ICI Chair Andres Reyes, urging the body to look into the supposed ties between Marcos and Ngu. The letter was received by ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka.

In an interview after filing the letter, Santander showed photos of Marcos and Ngu together, saying the images supported his call for a formal inquiry.

“We are not pro-Marcos, we are not DDS, and we are not Kakampink. This is our own perspective as individuals living in our country,” he told reporters.

Ngu was earlier tagged by former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo as the alleged conduit for ₱160 million in supposed kickbacks allegedly intended for Senator Francis Escudero, who has been linked to anomalies involving flood-control projects.

In his letter, Santander claimed there is a “possibility” that both Ngu and Marcos may have “benefited” from each other, citing reports that Ngu had recommended appointments to the Palace based on lists allegedly provided by the First Lady to former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez.

He attached to his letter what he described as a list of recommended appointees mentioned in Rodriguez’s book “The Kingmaker,” which purportedly included DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo.

Santander further alleged that Ngu’s appointment as special envoy to China for trade, investment, and tourism was made possible through his supposed connections with the First Lady.

He also cited public appearances of Marcos and Ngu together, including at a Cherry Mobile event and a private gathering with Escudero and his wife, actress Heart Evangelista. Santander referred to reports that Ngu’s bar hosted a fundraiser for then-presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in March 2022, claiming that donations reached up to ₱5 million per attendee.

Santander questioned whether Ngu’s appointment as special envoy and his alleged involvement in government appointments were connected to that fundraiser.