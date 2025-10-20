Will Ashley thanks Bianca de Vera: ‘I’ll protect you, no matter what’

Actor-singer Will Ashley is celebrating the success of his first-ever sold-out solo concert, held over the weekend, and took to social media to express heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make the milestone possible — especially fellow Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition housemate Bianca de Vera.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Oct. 19, the Bar Boys star called it “an honor” to share the stage with De Vera, whom he described as one of his earliest supporters.

“Thank you for being a believer since day one. Just know that I’ll always be here to support and protect you, no matter what,” Ashley wrote.

The 23-year-old performer also extended gratitude to GMA Network, Sparkle GMA Artist Center, and concert guests Alden Richards, Eliza Maturan, and Jay Joseph for their guidance and support. He described Richards’ appearance as a “dream come true” and commended Maturan and Joseph for their “meaningful and inspiring performances.”

Ashley ended his message with a note of appreciation for his fans and production team.

“At para sa inyong lahat na walang sawang nagpapakita ng suporta at pagmamahal mula umpisa, maraming, maraming salamat po. Tayo ay lumalaban nang sama-sama sa lahat ng hamon ng buhay. Mahal na mahal ko kayo,” he said.

(To everyone who has shown endless love and support since the beginning, thank you very much. We keep fighting together through every challenge in life. I love you all.)

Ashley and De Vera, known to fans as “WillCa,” first gained popularity for their on-screen chemistry in Unbreak My Heart. Their closeness reignited during their PBB stint, where they admitted to having “unresolved tension” from their previous project.

The pair went viral after sharing a hug on stage during the PBB Big Night and are set to reunite in the upcoming film Love You So Bad with Dustin Yu, as well as in the joint GMA Network–ABS-CBN series Secrets of Hotel 88.