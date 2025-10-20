RTA, Dubai Police impose new lane rules for delivery motorcycles

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters have announced new regulations restricting the movement of delivery motorcycles on high-speed roads across Dubai, effective November 1, 2025.

Under the new rules, delivery riders will be banned from using the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. Roads with two lanes or fewer will not be subject to any lane restrictions.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said the decision was made following extensive coordination with public and private sector partners to improve road safety and protect delivery riders.

He said the measure supports the goals of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to enhance economic growth while ensuring safety and sustainability on the emirate’s roads.

The regulation was based on specialized traffic studies and international standards developed under RTA’s governance framework. Al Banna said RTA will coordinate with Dubai Police, the Department of Economy and Tourism, and delivery companies to monitor compliance. Prohibitory signs will be installed on main roads to indicate restricted lanes for commercial motorcycles.

A public awareness campaign will also be launched to inform riders and companies about the new regulations.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said the move forms part of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy, aimed at reducing road accidents and fatalities through stricter monitoring and enforcement.

Police data showed 854 motorcycle-related accidents in 2024 and 962 in 2025, with 70,166 violations issued last year and 78,386 violations recorded in the first nine months of this year.

Violators of the new lane rules will be fined AED 500 for the first offence, AED 700 for the second, and have their permits suspended after a third violation. Riders caught exceeding 100 km/h on roads with the same speed limit will face separate fines ranging from AED 200 to AED 400 depending on the number of offences.

RTA and Dubai Police said companies whose riders comply with the new lane restrictions will be recognized under the “Delivery Sector Excellence Award,” which aims to encourage safe riding practices and strengthen adherence to traffic laws.