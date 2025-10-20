Palace: No plan to abolish DPWH, focus on removing corrupt personnel

Malacañang clarified that the abolition of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is not being considered, stressing that the government’s priority is to remove corrupt officials while retaining those who serve with integrity.

In a Palace briefing on Monday, Oct. 20, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said that while corruption allegations persist, many DPWH employees continue to fulfill their duties responsibly.

“Hindi po lahat ng mga nasa DPWH ay gumagawa ng kamalian. May mga public servants pa rin po na tapat sa kanilang tungkulin,” Castro said.

She emphasized that instead of dissolving the department, the focus should be on removing erring personnel with the help of Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon. “Madali pong malaman kung sino-sino ang gumagawa ng mali, at matatanggal po ang dapat matanggal,” she added.

Her statement came after Senator Sherwin Gatchalian proposed abolishing the DPWH to form a new agency, citing widespread corruption within the department.

Dizon earlier announced the opening of nearly 2,000 new positions to replace corrupt officials with competent and law-abiding personnel. Castro lauded the initiative, saying it sends a clear warning to incoming employees to maintain integrity and uphold the law in public service.