Palace: No plan to abolish DPWH amid corruption allegations

Malacañang clarified that the government has no plans to abolish the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) despite corruption issues hounding the agency, particularly in flood control projects.

“Sa ngayon po ay hindi pa po naiisip kung dapat itong i-abolish dahil dapat ang tanggalin dito ay iyong mga gumagawa ng mali. Madali naman pong malaman kung sino-sino ito, at sa tulong na rin po ni Secretary Vince [Dizon], matatanggal po ang dapat matanggal sa ahensya,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro said in a press briefing.

Castro emphasized that corruption does not define the entire department, saying there are still many public servants in DPWH who perform their duties with integrity.

“Ang departamento, hindi po lahat ng mga nangangasiwa at hindi po lahat ng mga taong-gobyerno sa DPWH ay masasabi nating gumagawa ng kamalian. May mga public servants pa rin po at public officials na tumutugon sa kanilang mga obligasyon,” she added.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian earlier suggested the creation of a new public works department, citing what he described as widespread corruption within the agency.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, said it may take DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon several years to rid the agency of corruption, beginning with the filing of cases against erring personnel.

Dizon previously announced plans to complete a full reorganization of the agency, from top officials to district engineers, within 60 days.