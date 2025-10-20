Nine Arab nationals referred to court over kidnapping, extortion, assault in UAE

Nine Arab nationals have been referred to court by the Federal Public Prosecution after investigations exposed their role in an organized criminal gang responsible for serious offenses that threatened public safety, social stability, and state security.

According to a WAM report, the victim reported through the Public Prosecution’s digital platform ‘My Safe Society’ that he had been kidnapped, indecently assaulted, and filmed while his hands were bound.

Investigations revealed that the nine defendants lured the victim to one of their residences over a financial dispute, detained him for a week, assaulted him, tied his hands, forced him to sign debt instruments, and later circulated footage of him naked on social media to extort money from his family.

Acting under the Attorney-General’s directives, the Public Prosecution confiscated the vehicle and mobile phones involved in committing the crimes.

The suspects now face charges punishable by death or life imprisonment, as their criminal activities were considered a serious threat to state security.

Meanwhile, UAE Attorney General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said that protecting national security and stability is a top priority, and he emphasized that the Public Prosecution is committed to enforcing the law, safeguarding lives and property, and holding criminals accountable.