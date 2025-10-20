Groups urge Ombudsman to probe Duterte over confidential funds, impeachment complaint

Progressive groups Akbayan Party and Tindig Pilipinas have urged Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla to investigate Vice President Sara Duterte over her alleged misuse of hundreds of millions in confidential funds and other acts that became the basis of her impeachment.

In a letter dated Oct. 20, the groups, joined by several impeachment complainants, called on the Ombudsman to fulfill his mandate of ensuring accountability and fighting corruption.

“Your Office must make a firm stand against this display of impunity by a person who already has a track record of abuse of power,” the groups said. “At a time when faith in our institutions has been deeply eroded, it is imperative for your Office to help the Filipino people demand much-needed accountability from those in public office.”

Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives in February over seven articles of impeachment, including threats to the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos, and then-Speaker Martin Romualdez; alleged mismanagement of confidential funds; bribery; unexplained wealth; and involvement in extrajudicial killings.

The Senate later archived the case following a Supreme Court ruling that declared the impeachment proceedings unconstitutional.

The Office of the Vice President has yet to issue a statement regarding the groups’ appeal to the Ombudsman.