Latest NewsNews

Groups urge Ombudsman to probe Duterte over confidential funds, impeachment complaint

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago

Progressive groups Akbayan Party and Tindig Pilipinas have urged Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla to investigate Vice President Sara Duterte over her alleged misuse of hundreds of millions in confidential funds and other acts that became the basis of her impeachment.

In a letter dated Oct. 20, the groups, joined by several impeachment complainants, called on the Ombudsman to fulfill his mandate of ensuring accountability and fighting corruption.

“Your Office must make a firm stand against this display of impunity by a person who already has a track record of abuse of power,” the groups said. “At a time when faith in our institutions has been deeply eroded, it is imperative for your Office to help the Filipino people demand much-needed accountability from those in public office.”

Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives in February over seven articles of impeachment, including threats to the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos, and then-Speaker Martin Romualdez; alleged mismanagement of confidential funds; bribery; unexplained wealth; and involvement in extrajudicial killings.

The Senate later archived the case following a Supreme Court ruling that declared the impeachment proceedings unconstitutional.

The Office of the Vice President has yet to issue a statement regarding the groups’ appeal to the Ombudsman.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report23 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 910651416

Dubai Police arrest gang behind online investment scam

13 seconds ago
iStock 509557490

Al Ain man ordered to pay Dh12,000 for fake job scam

5 mins ago
iStock 2050409696

Dubai, Gulf cities climb global rankings in livability, innovation

13 mins ago
564628545 775817541991387 9155859615999709756 n

Will Ashley thanks Bianca de Vera: ‘I’ll protect you, no matter what’

17 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button