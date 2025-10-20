Filipino community gathers as DSF Al Rigga Night Market returns for season 6

The DSF Al Rigga Night Market officially opened for its sixth season, providing a place for Filipinos in Dubai to relax, satisfy their Pinoy food cravings, and enjoy the company of the community.

The market, which has become a go-to destination for Filipinos in Dubai every winter season, reopened on Friday, Oct. 17, featuring a variety of Filipino food stalls, bazaars, and nightly live performances.

Opening night featured performances by Filipino talents and a buffet spread for guests, welcoming visitors back to a lively and festive atmosphere. Organizers described the market as “ang official tambayan nating mga Filipino,” reflecting its role as a friendly space where the Filipino community can come together and feel at home in Dubai.

Operating during the cooler months, the open-air venue allows visitors to enjoy evenings comfortably while exploring Filipino food, shoppong, and catching live performances, providing familiar flavors and entertainment for those living away from home.

Organizers emphasized that the night market is not just a place to eat and shop—it also provides a platform for small businesses while offering a space for Filipinos to socialize and celebrate their culture together.

Visitors are encouraged to drop by throughout the season to explore stalls, enjoy favorite dishes, and take part in live entertainment!