Emma Tiglao reflects on Miss Grand International 2025 win

Emma Tiglao said she remains “in awe” of her historic win as Miss Grand International 2025, marking a back-to-back triumph for the Philippines after succeeding fellow Filipina CJ Opiaza at the coronation night in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an emotional social media post, the 33-year-old journalist and beauty queen thanked the Miss Grand International Organization and her supporters. “With a heart overflowing with gratitude, I am still in awe that this dream has become my reality,” she said. “Thank you, Miss Grand International Organization, Papa Nawat, and Mama Teresa, for trusting me with this once-in-a-lifetime honor.”

Tiglao dedicated her victory to the Filipino people, calling it a shared triumph. “Your ‘1 million heart reacts’ were symbols of bayanihan — of unity and love that echoed across the world,” she said.

Before her crowning moment, Tiglao spent over a decade in pageantry, including representing the Philippines at Miss Intercontinental 2019, where she placed in the Top 20. Reflecting on her journey, she wrote, “Every setback was preparation for this moment. Timing is everything, and dreams do come true when you stay patient, grounded, and grateful.”

During the Bangkok competition, Tiglao also won the Country’s Power of the Year award — a first for the Philippines — and impressed judges with her poise and advocacy during the “Stop the War” segment.

She vowed to use her platform to “dream with purpose and serve with heart.”