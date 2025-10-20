Dubai Police warn against viral ‘burning evil dolls’ trend

Dubai Police have issued an urgent warning to residents, especially parents, over a dangerous social media trend encouraging children to burn dolls in imitation of horror scenes.

Authorities cautioned that setting dolls on fire, whether indoors or outdoors, poses serious fire hazards and can result in injuries, fatalities, or property damage.

They also noted that burning materials like fabric, plastic, and synthetic doll hair releases toxic fumes and can cause fires to spread quickly, especially in enclosed spaces.

The warning comes as part of the Police’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign, which emphasizes online safety and the responsible use of social media.

Officials urged families to closely monitor children’s online activities and report any videos or posts promoting the act through social media or chat groups. They also reminded the public that sharing or reposting such harmful content is a legal offence that could lead to prosecution for endangering lives or property.

Dubai Police reiterated their call for vigilance, stressing that safety and awareness must always come before entertainment or online trends.