Dubai Police launch new initiatives to enhance coastal safety

Dubai’s coastline is set to become even safer as Dubai Police unveiled a series of new initiatives aimed at strengthening maritime security and public safety.

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, announced the programs during his inspection of the Ports Police Station.

Under the new measures, dedicated beach patrols will monitor the city’s shores to ensure the safety of beachgoers and respond swiftly to emergencies.

Dubai Police will also introduce summer training programs for students, giving them hands-on experience with lifeguarding and rescue operations to promote safety awareness at a young age.

Lieutenant General Al Marri encouraged the public to take part in securing Dubai’s maritime sector by volunteering for marine rescue training and learning how to respond to incidents during major coastal events.

During his visit, he reviewed the Ports Police Station’s fleet of rescue boats and jet skis to assess their readiness for operations. The station secured over 100 maritime events and championships last year across 12 sea zones and 7 land jurisdictions.

The Ports Police Station also participates in local and international sporting events, earning numerous medals, a testament to the professionalism and growing capabilities of Dubai Police officers.

In line with Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Dubai Police is advancing smart and sustainable projects, including Haddad, an eco-friendly, self-driving smart police boat equipped with remote-control functions, monitoring systems, and visual analysis tools. The innovation aims to enhance patrol efficiency while supporting the emirate’s carbon reduction goals.

Lieutenant General Al Marri emphasized that as Dubai’s development accelerates, its security systems must evolve to match the pace. He commended the Ports Police Station for its crucial role in protecting residents and visitors, reaffirming Dubai’s status as one of the safest coastal cities in the world.