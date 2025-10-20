Latest NewsNews

Dubai Police arrest gang behind online investment scam

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Dubai Police have arrested a gang accused of running an online investment scam that defrauded a retired man of his life savings, according to Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

The victim approached the Anti-Cybercrime Department in tears after discovering that the investment app he trusted had wiped out the money he had saved over four decades of work. Initially lured by the promise of high, quick returns, he invested nearly all his funds after seeing fake “profits” reflected in his online account—only for the app and its operators to disappear days later.

Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Yamahi, Director of the Anti-Cybercrime Department, confirmed that specialised teams tracked and arrested the suspects, who had transferred the victim’s money to accounts outside the UAE. He said the group used advanced digital tools to deceive victims but were quickly identified through coordinated cyber investigations.

Al Yamahi urged residents to avoid unlicensed investment platforms and report suspicious activities via the eCrime platform, Dubai Police app, or by calling 901. He emphasised that only licensed institutions are authorised to provide investment services in the UAE.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

crime

Nine Arab nationals referred to court over kidnapping, extortion, assault in UAE

27 seconds ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 10 20 at 11.54.53

Filipino community gathers as DSF Al Rigga Night Market returns for season 6

58 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 51

Dubai Police warn against viral ‘burning evil dolls’ trend

59 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 50

Dingdong Dantes to Marian Rivera: “I’d still marry you again in a heartbeat”

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button