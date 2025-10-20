Dubai, Gulf cities climb global rankings in livability, innovation

Gulf cities are rising fast in global competitiveness, with Dubai leading the Middle East and North Africa region in livability, innovation, and infrastructure, according to Kearney’s 2025 Global Cities Report.

Dubai ranked 23rd worldwide, maintaining its top regional position, while Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Manama posted some of the strongest year-on-year improvements globally. The Global Cities Index (GCI) evaluates 158 cities based on business activity, human capital, information exchange, cultural experience, and political engagement.

Although New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Singapore retained the top five positions, Gulf cities surged thanks to long-term transformation strategies and record investments in digital infrastructure and quality of life.

Rudolph Lohmeyer, Senior Partner at Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council, said adaptability—not legacy—now defines success. “The Gulf’s trajectory shows how aligning talent, trust in digital systems, and livability can change a city’s global standing in just a few years,” he said.

Riyadh climbed eight spots to 56th, driven by diversification and global connectivity, while Manama rose ten places to 125th. Abu Dhabi and Dammam also showed sharp gains in human capital, supported by education and immigration reforms.

In Kearney’s Global Cities Outlook (GCO) — which measures future potential — Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, and Manama recorded consistent upward movement fueled by innovation, infrastructure, and sustainability investments.

Brenna Buckstaff, Principal at Kearney Foresight, said Gulf cities are “translating long-term agendas into measurable progress,” citing their focus on talent, infrastructure, and environmental resilience as key to their rise in the intelligence age.

Kearney concluded that future urban leadership will hinge on how effectively cities align energy, livability, and human capital to harness artificial intelligence while mitigating its disruptions.