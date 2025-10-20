Al Ain man ordered to pay Dh12,000 for fake job scam

The Al Ain Court of Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has ordered a man to pay Dh12,000 in compensation after deceiving another individual with false promises of employment and taking Dh10,000 under the pretext of securing him a job, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Court documents revealed that the victim filed a lawsuit seeking the return of his money and additional damages for financial and emotional distress. He said the defendant claimed to have connections with recruitment agencies and companies and requested the payment to arrange employment. However, after receiving the money, the man failed to deliver the job or return the funds.

A witness testified under oath that the defendant had accepted the amount for job placement before cutting off communication. The court ordered the defendant to take a decisive oath denying the claim, but his failure to appear was deemed a refusal—equivalent to admitting liability.

In its ruling, the court found the defendant guilty of deception and breach of agreement, directing him to pay Dh12,000, which includes compensation and legal costs, while dismissing other claims.