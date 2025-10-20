2 human trafficking victims bound for Tonga rescued at Iloilo Airport — BI

Two human trafficking victims who initially posed as tourists but were actually bound for work in Tonga were recently rescued at the Iloilo International Airport, the Bureau of Immigration said.

In a statement on Sunday, the BI said the passengers aged 31 and 35 attempted to depart for Tonga by first flying to Singapore via a Scoot Airlines flight.

The duo initially posed as tourists but later admitted that they were promised jobs as cashiers in Tonga, with a monthly salary of P50,000.

The victims also paid between P8,000 to P14,000 to their recruiters, one who was reportedly a cousin of one victim and the other, a friend who informed them of the job offer.

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado expressed concern upon learning of the first recorded human trafficking attempt involving far-flung destinations such as Tonga.

The BI said Tonga remains on the US State Department’s Tier 2 Watch List for human trafficking, indicating ongoing efforts despite unmet standards.

“This case reveals the growing sophistication of trafficking networks that now target even remote destinations. We promptly relayed the details to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking to closely monitor the case,” Viado said.

The intercepted victims were referred to the IACAT for assistance and further investigation.