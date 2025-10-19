Sara Duterte questions creation of Independent Commission for Infrastructure

Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday questioned the establishment of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), saying it was allegedly created to “legitimize” the government’s narrative on corruption.

Speaking at a press conference during her visit to Manaoag, Duterte said she finds it unnecessary to form a separate commission when the Office of the President already has the capacity and resources to conduct investigations and build cases.

“Hindi ko po alam kung bakit meron pang investigation ang ICI kasi napakadali lang naman ‘yun eh,” Duterte said. “Ilang bilyon ang confidential funds ng Office of the President. Sila-sila lang sa loob ng kanilang opisina, magagawa nila na mag-case buildup gamit ang resources ng Office of the President.”

She argued that the creation of the ICI appears to be intended to make an “official” version of corruption cases that the public would be unable to dispute.

“Paniwala ko, sa basa ko, sa tingin ko, sa ginagawa niya, gusto niyang magbukas ng ICI… para kung ano man ‘yung investigation report ng ICI, ‘yun na ‘yung official na kwento ng nangyaring korapsyon,” Duterte said.

She added that the commission’s closed-door nature allows the government to shape the narrative without public scrutiny. “Nile-legitimize nila ‘yung kwento na gusto nilang lumabas,” she said.

Earlier, ICI Executive Director Brian Hosaka said the commission deliberately avoids “trial by publicity” and political influence, which is why their hearings are not livestreamed.