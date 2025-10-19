Romualdez seeks postponement of ICI hearing due to medical procedure

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) announced that Leyte Representative and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez will not attend his scheduled appearance on October 22, after requesting to postpone the hearing due to a medical procedure.

According to the commission, an advisory will be issued once Romualdez is cleared to attend the next session.

Romualdez first appeared before the ICI on October 14 as a resource person in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects. During that session, he explained his role as House Speaker and mentioned several colleagues involved in the preparation of the national budget.

Romualdez resigned from his post amid mounting public pressure following allegations linking his office to the controversial flood control projects.