PH national anthem plays after Emma Tiglao wins Miss Grand International 2025

The Philippine national anthem resounded across the Show DC Hall in Bangkok on Saturday night, October 18, as Emma Mary Tiglao was crowned Miss Grand International 2025 — marking a historic back-to-back win for the Philippines.

As “Lupang Hinirang” played, Tiglao proudly stood on stage, draped in the Philippine flag, while fans and delegates cheered — a rare and emotional moment that underscored the country’s dominance in the international pageant scene.

The 33-year-old Kapampangan beauty succeeded fellow Filipina Christine Juliane “CJ” Opiaza, the 2024 Miss Grand International, making the Philippines the first nation ever to achieve consecutive victories in the competition’s history.

Tiglao’s triumph quickly went viral on social media, with Filipinos celebrating the powerful image of the Philippine anthem played on the world stage — a moment of national pride and unity that transcended pageantry.