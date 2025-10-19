Las Damas de Rizal – Abu Dhabi empowers OFW cancer warriors, survivors through breast cancer awareness seminar

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Las Damas de Rizal – Abu Dhabi Chapter gathered Filipino cancer warriors, survivors, and advocates for the second season of its wellness campaign titled “Living Well Through Breast Cancer: Body, Mind, and Momentum.”

The event highlighted the importance of nurturing the body, calming the mind, and empowering one’s journey toward healing. It also emphasized the need for early detection, emotional resilience, and community support for those battling cancer.

Lady Mechelle P. Gegalao, President of Las Damas de Rizal – Abu Dhabi Chapter, opened the event with an inspiring message of empowerment and solidarity, reaffirming the organization’s mission to uplift women and cancer survivors in the Filipino community.

Keynote speakers Dr. Christina Solis Micor, Diplomate of the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine, and Dr. Tamara B. Alkeileh, Specialist in General Surgery at Mediclinic Airport Road, both shared insights on holistic wellness and cancer care.

Dr. Micor underscored the role of lifestyle choices in cancer prevention, presenting the six pillars of lifestyle medicine—nutrition, physical activity, stress management, restorative sleep, social connection, and avoidance of risky substances.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alkeileh underscored the importance of regular screening and early detection, explaining the steps and treatment options available for breast cancer patients. She emphasized that checkups should be done even when one shows no symptoms, as prevention is always better than cure.

“Each patient has a different journey, which is why we can’t treat them all the same,” she said.

Importance of early detection

Representing the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, Mr. Arvic Arevalo, Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General, shared how cancer affects not just patients but their loved ones as well.

He drew from the story of how his wife grew up without her mother, who succumbed to cancer, stressing the importance of awareness and empathy not only for individuals but also for families and communities.

“The fight against breast cancer, and the cancer in general, isn’t just about those who are diagnosed. It’s about the families, also, who stand beside those who are diagnosed with cancer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Aileen M. Villanueva, Regional Lady Premier of Las Damas de Rizal – Middle East and African Region, also delivered an inspirational message, reminding participants that scars are symbols of bravery and courage, honoring the strength of cancer heroes who continue to inspire others through their resilience.

Mr. Francis Paul John Rosana, founder of OFW Cancer Warriors, urged participants to find meaning and joy in life despite their battles. He also encouraged them to seek assistance from the Philippine Embassy, OWWA, and DMW, emphasizing that support systems are available for overseas Filipinos in need.

Distinguished guests included Madame Caroline Belinda Ver, spouse of His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE; along with leaders and members of Las Damas de Rizal and Knights of Rizal – Abu Dhabi Chapter.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Las Damas de Rizal – Abu Dhabi Chapter continues to advocate for education, compassion, and community-driven support, empowering Filipinos in the UAE to live well through every chapter of their journey.