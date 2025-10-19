Latest NewsNews

Lacson may return as Senate Blue Ribbon chair — Sotto

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said on Saturday that Senate President Pro-Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson may soon return as chairman of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

“Hopefully baka makumbinse natin si Senator Lacson na bumalik. All’s well that ends well,” Sotto said in a radio interview, adding that most members of the majority bloc support Lacson’s possible reinstatement.

Sotto also revealed that Senator Erwin Tulfo, who currently serves as acting chair of the committee, has expressed his intent to step down from the post due to his heavy workload in other committees.

“Marami siyang nakalinyang trabaho, kaya gusto niyang ibalik,” Sotto said.

Lacson resigned from the Blue Ribbon chairmanship following reports that the committee was allegedly steering the flood control corruption probe away from lawmakers implicated in the scandal.

During his tenure, a witness presented by Senator Rodante Marcoleta testified that he had been involved in delivering suitcases of cash to the homes of former Speaker Martin Romualdez and resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co.

