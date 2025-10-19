Latest NewsNews

Dubai pilot wins Dh55,000 compensation over restaurant assault

A pilot from an Arab country has been awarded Dh55,000 in compensation after being assaulted and verbally abused by two restaurant employees during a dining incident inside a hotel.

Court records showed that the altercation began as a verbal dispute before escalating into physical violence. The employees reportedly hurled insults and struck the pilot with a hard object, causing a skull fracture, brain contusion, and air buildup in his cranial cavity. A forensic report confirmed he was incapacitated for more than 20 days.

In an earlier criminal ruling, the defendants were fined Dh10,000 each for assault and public insult after their convictions were upheld on appeal. The pilot later filed a civil case seeking Dh6.6 million in damages, claiming professional and emotional harm that affected his flying career and health.

After reviewing the evidence, the civil court ordered the second defendant (the assailant) and the hotel’s parent company to pay Dh50,000, while the first defendant (for verbal abuse) and the same company were jointly ordered to pay Dh5,000. The court dismissed charges against the restaurant manager and his partner due to lack of evidence.

