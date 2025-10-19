Latest NewsNews

DMW meets repatriated MV Minervagracht seafarers; manning agency under probe

Staff Report
47 mins ago

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac met with 10 Filipino seafarers repatriated from the MV Minervagracht, which was bombed in the Gulf of Aden on September 29, to ensure continuous assistance and accountability from their manning agency.

Cacdac, joined by Assistant Secretary Jerome T. Pampolina and Director Augusto San Diego, listened as the repatriated crew members recounted their ordeal and raised concerns over potential violations of deployment and cross-sailing regulations by their manning agency.

The seafarers cited possible breaches of Department Order No. 03, Series of 2024, which prohibits the deployment of Filipino crew to vessels transiting through war-like or high-risk maritime zones.

The DMW said a full investigation is underway to determine whether the manning agency violated existing policies. If found liable, the agency could face sanctions, including suspension or revocation of its accreditation.

Of the 12 Filipino crew members aboard the vessel, 10 have returned home safely and each received ₱75,000 in financial aid through the DMW AKSYON Fund last October 4. One crew member remains under medical treatment in Manila, while the remains of another are expected to arrive in the Philippines within the week.

“Tinitiyak po namin na mananagot ang sinumang lumabag sa ating mga patakaran,” Cacdac said. “Laging mga Pilipinong marino ang nagbubuwis ng buhay upang mapanatiling ligtas ang kalakalan sa dagat.”

