Carlos Yulo to skip SEA Games to give teammates chance at gold

Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo has opted to skip the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok this December to give way to his teammates, according to Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion.

Carrion told Daily Tribune that Yulo, 25, made the decision to allow other national gymnasts to compete for gold, as he would have been limited to just one apparatus in the biennial meet.

“The competitions of the SEA Games are not for the athletes but for the country and how many medals they can get,” Carrion said. “Carlos wants to give his teammates a chance to win.”

Yulo last competed in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, where he captured two gold medals in the men’s individual all-around and parallel bars, along with silvers in the team event and rings.

With Yulo sitting out, gymnasts John Ivan Cruz and Juancho Miguel Besana are expected to lead the Philippine team’s gold medal defense in the floor exercise and vault events.

Yulo is currently in Indonesia to compete in the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, where he will face top international rivals, including Olympic champions Artem Dolgopyat of Israel and Shinnosuke Oka of Japan.

Reflecting on his Olympic journey, Yulo said he now feels freer to perform without the heavy pressure he carried before. “After winning the Olympic medals, the pressure went down. I can just really be who I am,” he said.

