Abu Dhabi sets conditions for Emirati women to access maternity leave support

The Department of Community Development (DCD) has outlined three conditions for Emirati women working in the private sector to qualify for the Maternity Leave Support Service under the “Nomo” Emirati Family Programme.

In a Gulf News report, it said that to be eligible, both the applicant and her husband must hold an Abu Dhabi Family Book, the mother must be employed in the private sector, and the newborn must have an Emirates ID. Applications should be submitted through the TAMM platform within 30 days of the child’s birth.

The initiative grants Emirati mothers up to 90 days of paid maternity leave, with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority managing salary supplementation and pension contributions. Eligible mothers can receive up to AED 15,000 per month in financial support.

The programme aims to strengthen family stability and promote the well-being of new parents by allowing mothers more time for recovery and childcare.

In addition, DCD offers home visit services for first-time parents in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra through the “Awnak” team, providing psychological, emotional, and practical guidance during the postnatal period.