Latest NewsNews

Abu Dhabi Police warn parents: Neglect may push youth toward drug use

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has called on parents to remain vigilant and emotionally supportive toward their children to prevent neglect and protect them from falling under the influence of harmful peer groups.

Authorities warned that lack of parental attention can have serious repercussions, potentially leading young people to experiment with drugs as a coping mechanism for loneliness or emotional distress.

The directorate outlined several forms of neglect — including minimal supervision, excessive focus on work or personal matters, poor communication at home, emotional detachment, and the absence of psychological care. It also cautioned parents against harsh discipline and constant comparisons with other children, which can damage self-esteem and drive risky behaviour.

The police emphasized that fostering strong emotional connections and open communication within families is crucial to safeguarding the youth from addiction and other social risks.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1070016456

Dubai pilot wins Dh55,000 compensation over restaurant assault

1 hour ago
iStock 509557490

Abu Dhabi court annuls Dh670,000 luxury car sale over hidden defects

1 hour ago
iStock 2158835167

Abu Dhabi sets conditions for Emirati women to access maternity leave support

2 hours ago
565834041 1190881566424655 496789690174410214 n

Romualdez seeks postponement of ICI hearing due to medical procedure

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button