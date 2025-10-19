Abu Dhabi Police warn parents: Neglect may push youth toward drug use

The Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has called on parents to remain vigilant and emotionally supportive toward their children to prevent neglect and protect them from falling under the influence of harmful peer groups.

Authorities warned that lack of parental attention can have serious repercussions, potentially leading young people to experiment with drugs as a coping mechanism for loneliness or emotional distress.

The directorate outlined several forms of neglect — including minimal supervision, excessive focus on work or personal matters, poor communication at home, emotional detachment, and the absence of psychological care. It also cautioned parents against harsh discipline and constant comparisons with other children, which can damage self-esteem and drive risky behaviour.

The police emphasized that fostering strong emotional connections and open communication within families is crucial to safeguarding the youth from addiction and other social risks.